Stone pelters attack tourist vehicle in Narbal on Srinagar-Gulbarg road; one dead, several injured

A tourist from Chennai, injured in stone pelting on Srinagar-Gulmarg road on Monday, succumbed in a hospital in Srinagar, police said.

The tourist, identified as R Thirumani, 22, son of Rajwali, of Chennai was injured when stone pelters attacked a tourist vehicle in Narbal area on Srinagar-Gulmarg road.

"He was shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in Srinagar but succumbed to critical injuries this evening," a police source said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti went to the SKIMS hospital immediately after she was informed that the tourist had passed away.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, expressed anguish over the attack on tourist vehicle and the death of Thirumani.

"This young man from Chennai died in my constituency & while I don’t support these goons, their methods or their ideology I’m deeply, deeply sorry that this happened at all & that too in an area I’ve been proud to represent since 2014," Omar tweeted.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured in the incident.

"I’m also pained to know that among the injured from the stone pelting in Narbal is a young woman from Handwara in North Kashmir. I pray she & the others injured make a quick recovery," he said.

