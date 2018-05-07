You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Stone pelters attack tourist vehicle in Narbal on Srinagar-Gulbarg road; one dead, several injured

India FP Staff May 07, 2018 23:02:52 IST

A tourist from Chennai, injured in stone pelting on Srinagar-Gulmarg road on Monday, succumbed in a hospital in Srinagar, police said.

The tourist, identified as R Thirumani, 22, son of Rajwali, of Chennai was injured when stone pelters attacked a tourist vehicle in Narbal area on Srinagar-Gulmarg road.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"He was shifted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura in Srinagar but succumbed to critical injuries this evening," a police source said.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti went to the SKIMS hospital immediately after she was informed that the tourist had passed away.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, expressed anguish over the attack on tourist vehicle and the death of Thirumani.

"This young man from Chennai died in my constituency & while I don’t support these goons, their methods or their ideology I’m deeply, deeply sorry that this happened at all & that too in an area I’ve been proud to represent since 2014," Omar tweeted.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured in the incident.

"I’m also pained to know that among the injured from the stone pelting in Narbal is a young woman from Handwara in North Kashmir. I pray she & the others injured make a quick recovery," he said.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 07, 2018 23:02 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores