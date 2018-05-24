You are here:
Sterlite protest: Rajnath Singh appeals for peace in Tuticorin; MHA seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt on police firing

India PTI May 24, 2018 13:50:34 IST

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday appealed to the people of Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu to remain calm and maintain peace in the wake of the violence.

File image of Union minister Rajnath Singh. News18

The home ministry has sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the police firing and the prevailing situation in the port city, the minister said.

"I am deeply pained at the loss of precious lives during the agitation at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"I appeal to the people in Tuticorin to remain calm and maintain peace and tranquility in the region," he said in a statement.

Thirteen people were killed in police firing during protests demanding the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns in Tuticorin.

The protests have been going on for over three months, but violence first erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire.

The DMK and other Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on Friday, condemning the police action against protesters in Tuticorin.

Updated Date: May 24, 2018 13:50 PM

