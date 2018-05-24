Sterlite protest LIVE updates: The Tamil Nadu government has appealed against the Madras High Court order to preserve bodies of those killed in the police firing in Thoothukudi. "The government is unable to give an answer to the relatives who have arrived there to collect the body," the government petitioner said.
Addressing the media, Chief Minister Palaniswami said, "The entire episode which happened was primarily because of certain political parties, NGOs and anti-social elements, who took protestors to a wrong path." In a series of tweets, DMK leader MK Stalin that his party will "continue its struggle to have justice".
The police tracked down protestors at their homes in the middle of the night using footage from CCTV cameras, alleged Mariyappan, the admin of the 'Thoothukudi People' which is a group on Facebook. Mariyappan alleged that police used the footage from CCTV cameras near the government hospital and one of the major signals there to trace the protestors involved in the agitations there. "They knew that these people were likely from the surrounding areas like Anna Nagar and were able to track them down using government data," he said. Some of those arrested last night are being remanded today, he said. Mariyappan, who is in his home in Thoothukudi, said no offices are open today, internet remains suspended and only banking domains are functional.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to order an inquiry into the police killings in Thoothukudi. This plea will be heard on Friday by the court. Meanwhile, DMK's working president MK Stalin led a protest against the Palaniswami government outside the chief minister's office in Chennai. He was forcibly removed as he sat in dharna in front of the chief minister's office. He had be there along with about 20 of his MLAs demanding an audience with the CM. He has been sitting in protest in front of the Chennai Secretariat.
In an official order, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board ordered the closure of the copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.
A 42-year-old man succumbed to injuries in Tuticorin Genera Hospital on Thursday taking the death toll to 13. Internet Services in Thoothukudi were suspended on Wednesday at 9 pm. According to latest reports, services will be suspended for the next five days. According to ANI, the government has decided not to allow internet services in the riot-hit area where clash between protesters and police claimed 12 lives. Till now, at least 67 people have been arrested in connection to the violence.
Tamil Nadu government has reportedly disconnected electricity supply to Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi on recommendation of the Commodity Control Board. Meanwhile, Firstpost accessed a copy of the petition filed by Fatima Babu, an environmental activist, in the Madras High Court. In her petition, Fatima lists out why the high court should not allow functioning of the copper smelter plants in Tuticorin.
"The said proposal was considered, and environmental clearance was granted to the 4th Respondent’s copper smelter plant-II on 01.01.2009. The requirement of public hearing prior to grant of such environemental clearance was exempted based on the representations of the 4th Respondent that the proposed plant would be located inside notified SIPCOT industrial area. The public hearing process is an essential part of the environmental clearance process. I state that a majority of the residents of Thoothukudi and those living in the vicinity of the 4th Respondent have a very poor image of the company and are angry with it for twisting and violating the law, polluting the environment, damaging the health of people, and getting government authorities to collude with its illegal schemes. This is evident from the massive protests ongoing in Thoothukudi even at the time of presentation of the present Writ Petition," Fatima says in her petition.
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter to urge the united Opposition that attended HD Kumaraswamy's swearing in ceremony to visit violence-hit Thoothukudi. "I sincerely request that these same people take time off from photo op to come visit Thoothukudi and join hands to protest Vedanta and the horrific corporate, state-sponsored murder of civilians," he said in a tweet.
Late on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, and his deputy O Panneerselvam called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and apprised him of the violent incidents against the Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin. Top officials took part in the meeting held in Chennai on Wednesday night and it lasted about half an hour.
Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin town was on the boil again on Wednesday, with a man shot dead in police firing following fresh clashes between security personnel and locals demanding closure of a copper factory over pollution concerns, a day after police action left 10 protesters dead.
In the line of Opposition fire, the state government constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the violence, and shunted out the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Tuticorin.
Collector N Venkatesh has been replaced by the collector of neighbouring Tirunelveli Sandeep Nanduri, while Nilgiris district police chief Murali Rambha will take overfrom SP P Mahendran.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has, meanwhile, sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the circumstances leading to police firing on protesters demanding the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant, which they claim had polluted ground water in the area, official sources said in New Delhi.
Taking cognizance of the large-scale violence, the National Human Rights Commission issued notices to Tamil Nadu chief secretary and the director general of police, asking them to submit a detailed report in two weeks, while the Madras High Court stayed the proposed expansion of the plant.
Enraged over Tuesday's killings, protesters took to streets on Wednesday morning, attacking police with stones, setting two government vehicles on fire, and trying to storm into a hospital where injured were kept, prompting security personnel to baton-charge them and open fire, officials said.
Several people, including police personnel, were injured in clashes.
Seeking to control the damage done due to police action, the government announced constitution of the Jagadeesan commission of inquiry.
"The panel will cover the law and order incidents following the siege of the District Collectorate on 22 May by thousands of persons violating prohibitory orders," an official release said in Chennai.
Reinforcements have been rushed to Tuticorin from adjoining districts to assist the local police and civil administration in restoring calm in the strife-torn town.
A Madras High Court bench comprising Justices M Sundar and Anitha Sumanth, meanwhile, stayed the proposed expansion of the plant on a petition filed by environment activist Fathima Babu.
The bench also directed the central government to submit a report within four months after inviting public opinion on the expansion plan.
Sterlite had got consent for expansion, after the existing unit was shut two months ago by an order of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
NHRC, citing media reports, observed, "It appears that the authorities probably failed to foresee the tragic violence which took place".
Noting that the agitation against the alleged polluting unit was on for more than three months, the rights body said effective precautionary measures and deployment of adequate number of police personnel could possibly have averted violence.
"It also appears from several media reports, including those on TV news channels, that the police resorted to firing on unarmed protesters without following the standard operating procedure, which tantamounts to serious violation of human rights and thus is a matter of concern," it said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Tamils were being killed as they had refused to "bow" to the RSS ideology.
"Tamils are being killed since they refuse to bow to the ideology of the RSS. The feelings of the Tamil people can never be trampled by the bullets of the RSS and Modi. We are with you Tamil brothers and sisters #SterliteProtest," he said in a tweet in Tamil.
DMK working president M K Stalin demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and state police chief TK Rajendran.
"On behalf of the DMK, I strongly condemn the violence. Chief Minister Palaniswami and DGP T K Rajendran should take moral responsibility for the police action and resign," Stalin, who visited the families of the victims, told reporters.
"Will Tamil Nadu chief minister take action against DGP for failing to maintain law and order? Will chief secretary explain her role in this entire episode? Will there be justice for Sterlite protest?" he later said in a tweet.
"Why was there not adequate police presence to maintain law and order during Sterlite protest ? Is it accurate to say that there was a total failure of State intelligence which led to these unfortunate deaths?" he said in another tweet.
Actor and Makkal Neethi Maiam president Kamal Haasan also visited the injured in Tuticorin and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Actor Rajinikanth also condemned the police action.
"The incident is due to the total negligence of the government. I strongly condemn the unlawful activities by the police," the actor said in a video message that was shared on his official twitter handle.
CPM members to decide on course of action against Tamil Nadu govt today
CPM district members to meet and decide on a course of action against the government for the police firings on Thursday,, informed CPM state secretariat member K Kanagaraj.
"The two major communities of Thoothukudi, the fishermen and the Nadars have put aside their generation-long rivalry to protest in unison against Sterlite. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s order has been passed thrice in the past and again Sterlite will start operating... Four days ago the collector and the district revenue officer ran away to hide in Ottaparadam and Kayathar. I think the government has a tie-up with Sterlite. Among the 68 who were admitted in the government hospital on Wednesday, only 28 people had bullet wounds, the remaining were beaten with wooden rods by policemen," he said adding that their party workers plan to visit the houses of every victim to record statements.
Sterlite advises Tuticorin unit employees against showing up at plant
Sterlite management in Thoothukudi has advised its permanent and contract employees against showing up at the plant for work due to the tense situation that is prevailing. It has also asked those staying at the company accommodation to return to their home towns.
Tamil Nadu govt appeals against Madras HC order to preserve bodies of deceased
Tamil Nadu government has appealed against the Madras High Court order to preserve bodies of those killed in the police firing in Thoothukudi. "The government is unable to give an answer to the relatives who have arrived there to collect the body," the government petitioner said. The case will be re-examined on Thursday by the court. Input by Prasad/101Reporters
Situation tense in Anna Nagar, newly-appointed collector to address traders at 4 pm
TDP MLC TD Janardhan is visiting areas where the families of victims reside. Situation remains tense in Anna Nagar. Petrol bombs have been hurled at some places. Nanduri is visiting the government hospital and will address the Tamil Nadu traders unit at 4 pm.
Thoothukudi SP says between 10-15 people arrested on Wednesday
While protesters allege that police arrested over a hundred people during Wednesday's black out, the Thoothukudi SP's office puts the number of people arrested between 10 and 15 in their police station limits.
Rajnath Singh appeals to people people of Thoothukudi to remain calm
Asserting that the MHA has taken cognisance of the situation in Tuticorin, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "My thoughts are with bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. I appeal to the people in Tuticorin to remain calm and maintain peace and tranquility in the region."
Vedanta's founder being protected by police, says criminal law practitioner S Balan
"Vedanta is a criminal company. Its founder is a criminal who stays in London. He destroyed the environment in Maharashtra, and in Niyamgiri hills. He's looting the environment, and natural resources found in the mountains, hills and forests. The police are protecting criminals like him. This is protest against a government which is friendly to criminals and not it's subjects. This is a symbolic protest." said S Balan, a criminal law practitioner, an organiser in of the protest. The Bengaluru protest at 3pm is being organised by Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation Party.
Will ensure peoples' voices from Tuticorin are heard in Chennai, says Stalin
In a tweet, DMK leader MK Stalin hit out at the Tamil Nadu government for not giving answers to "Tuticorin massacre". "We will ensure the protestors' and peoples' voices from Tuticorin are heard in Chennai. Our fight against this Incompetent EPS government will not stop till the resignations of the chief minister and DGP," he wrote.
Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal says company strictly following court, govt orders
"This was very unfortunate and my full sympathies with the families. The plant is closed because of annual shutdown and we are waiting for clearance from the court and the government to restart the plant. We are strictly following the court and government orders. We always make sure that the community and the Tuticorin people at large prosper with us,” Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal was quoted as saying by News18.
He said that he is totally committed to the people, and that Vedanta would like to continue with this business "with the wish and will of the residents" .
'Stalin didn't seek appointment with me'
Palaniswamy responded to the drama around DMK leader Stalin's protest for not getting an appointment with him. He said that he did not refuse to speak to Stalin but it was rather the DMK leader who did not seek any appointment with him.
Palaniswami defends Tuesday's police firing
Addressing the media, Chief Minister Palaniswami said, "The entire episode which happened was primarily because of certain political parties, NGOs and anti-social elements, who took protestors to a wrong path."
He defended police's action on Tuesday during the violent protest. "If someone is attacked, the natural course would be to defend & safeguard themselves. This is what has been done by the police in response," ANI quoted him as saying.
Let's shoot the guns, the anarchy police and the representatives of the people towards us: Stalin
In a series of tweets, MK Stalin slammed the ruling AIADMK-led E Palaniswami government for using force to evict him and other DMK MLAs from the Secretariat.
"We are conducting a struggle to besiege the Secretariat, which is conducting the worst administration in order to convince these brutal rulers that the repression of the people can not be broken. If you want to disrupt the fight there, the struggle will take place here. Let's shoot the guns, the anarchy police and the representatives of the people towards us. DMK will continue its struggle to have justice."
Watch: Cops track down protesters in Thoothukudi
The police tracked down protestors at their homes in the middle of the night using footage from CCTV cameras, alleged Mariyappan, the admin of the 'Thoothukudi People' which is a group on Facebook. Mariyappan alleged that police used the footage from CCTV cameras near the government hospital and one of the major signals there to trace the protestors involved in the agitations there. "They knew that these people were likely from the surrounding areas like Anna Nagar and were able to track them down using government data," he said. Some of those arrested last night are being remanded today, he said. Mariyappan, who is in his home in Thoothukudi, said no offices are open today, internet remains suspended and only banking domains are functional.
75 arrested in Thiruvannamalai
75 people have been arrested in Thiruvannamalai at the Vandavasi bus stand where members of SDPI staged a protest by burning an effigy of CM Edappadi Palanisamy.
Chief Minister Palaniswami has become ineffective, says Stalin, forcibly evicted from CMO
DMK's working president MK Stalin staged a massive protest outside the chief minister's office in Chennai and demanded that E Palaniswami should resign. "Palaniswami is ineffective," Stalin said.
Stalin was forcibly removed as he sat in dharna in front of the chief minister's office. He had be there along with about 20 of his MLAs demanding an audience with the CM. He has been sitting in protest in front of the Chennai Secretariat.
Protest in Bengaluru's MG Road at 3pm near Mayo Hall court
"The saga of development continues for whom? Today the state and police blatantly support big corporates and those who are close friends with the ruling political class...The state is using full force to silence dissent, and (to them) lives affected by such corporate-state developments do not matter. After all, who are people compared to large profits," said Stree Jagriti Samiti co-founder Geeta Menon. She is one of the prominent figures who will be participating in the protest in Bengaluru.
'We will definitely meet the people of Thoothukudi'
Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters on Thursday. "Our sentiments are the same as that of the sentiments of the people. We will not going against them." he said. Meanwhile, over 100 people belonging to Communist Party of India staged a protest in Madurai's Palanganatham locality.
NHRC files plea in Delhi HC for probe into Tuesday firing
The National Human Rights Commission has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to order an inquiry into the police killings in Thoothukudi. This plea will be heard on Friday by the court.
Newly-appointed district collector says will talk to people to bring situation under control
During a press meet, Sandeep Nanduri, the newly-appointed collector for Thoothukudi, said, "My main intention is to restore normalcy in the district. I will talk to the people and bring the situation under control. I will also visit the govt hospital and assess the situation. I will keep updating on the develoments and get back with the details about everything."
Palaniswami has become ineffective, must resign as CM: Stalin
"Even after death of 12 innocent people, no action has been taken against the culprits. Chief Minister E Palaniswami has become ineffective. He did not bother to visit the district and meet the people. Therefore, we demand that chief minister must resign immediately," DMK president Stalin was quoted as saying by ANI. He also demanded that DGP Rajendran also resign.
DMK and Congress walk out of Tamil Nadu Assembly's business advisory committee meeting
The DMK and the Congress staged a walk out in the business advisory committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Assembly. DMK leader Stalin said that he told E Palaniswami that he should resign as the chief minister during the Assembly meeting.
Advocate submits plea in Madras HC, demands proper medical care for the injured, revoking suspension of internet services
An emergency petition filed by advocate Suryaprakash at the Madras High Court includes demands like those injured in the clashes should be given appropriate medical treatment, the suspension of internet services should be revoked, a committee should be established under a district court judge and CBI probe should be ordered. Justice Bhavani Subbarayan has allowed to the case to be heard on an emergency basis.
BREAKING: TN pollution control board orders closure of Thoothukudi plant
The Tamil Nadu State Pollution Control Board, in an official diktat, ordered the closure of the copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi and said, "Whereas, the application submitted by the unit of M/s Vedanta Limited - Copper Smelter Plant, SF No 1 to 7, 1220 to 1225 etc of Meelavittan Part-1 Village, SIPCOT Industrial Complex Thoothukudi Taluk and District vide reference second cited for the issue of renewal of consent for the year 2018-2023 has been rejected vide reference third cited due to non compliance of the certain conditions imposed in the previous renewal of consent order issued to the unit vide reference first cited."
Almost like Jallianwala Bagh, says Congress
"Tamil Nadu government knew that this being 100th day of agitation, it's going to be bigger. They should've made better arrangements to maintain law and order but nothing was done. They simply resorted to firing. It was a massacre, almost like Jallianwala Bagh," says Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Mobile data, internet services barred in 3 districts - Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari
The News Minute reports that telecom players received a directive from the Chief Secretary to block mobile data/internet services in three districts of Tamil Nadu – Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. However, voice calls have not been barred.
Data services will be barred from Wednesday evening (23 May) until 27 May. In an exclusive report, TNM reports: "...two telecom companies that they have received a directive from the Director General of Police of Tamil Nadu to temporarily suspend internet services."
DMK calls for statewide shutdown tomorrow, demands permanent closure of Thoothukudi plant
DMK will observe a statewide shut down on 25 May, ANI reports, as a mark of protest against the killing of 13 people and the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government. The party will also demand that Sterlite copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi be shut down permanently.
No internet for 5 days in Thoothukudi
Internet services will remain suspended for 5 days in Thoothukudi, reports have said. The services have been suspended since 9 pm on Wednesday.
Till now, 67 people have been arrested for indulging in violence.
Residents of Thoothukudi have a poor image of Sterlite Industries and are angry with them: Fatima in her petition
Firstpost acquired the original petition filed by Fatima Babu in Madras High Court. Here are the excerpts:
"The said proposal was considered, and environmental clearance was granted to the 4th Respondent’s copper smelter plant-II on 01.01.2009. The requirement of public hearing prior to grant of such environemental clearance was exempted based on the representations of the 4th Respondent that the proposed plant would be located inside notified SIPCOT industrial area. The public hearing process is an essential part of the environmental clearance process. I state that a majority of the residents of Thoothukudi and those living in the vicinity of the 4th Respondent have a very poor image of the company and are angry with it for twisting and violating the law, polluting the environment, damaging the health of people, and getting government authorities to collude with its illegal schemes. This is evident from the massive protests ongoing in Thoothukudi even at the time of presentation of the present Writ Petition."
In her petition to Madras HC, activist Fatima Babu says Sterlite Industries 'illegally obtained' environmental clearance
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court stayed the expansion of the Vedanta's copper smelter plant in Tuticorin district, amid a continuing agitation against the plant. A bench comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice Anitha Sumanth passed the order staying construction of Vedanta's (formerly Sterlite Industries Limited) second unit in Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, on a petition filed by environmental activist Fathima Babu.
In her petition, Fathima says, "The original environmental clearance and each renewal was illegally obtained by availing exemption from public consultation by misrepresenting the location of the project as being within a 'notified Industrial Estate/Complex'. This incurable defect strikes at the very foundation of the clearance and is a violation of substantive rights of the people of Thoothukudi and their fundamental right to a clean and safe environment."
She further says: From the very inception, the operations of the 4 th Respondent in Thoothukudi district have been met with severe resistance in view of the adverse impact the units have had on the environment. These apprehensions have been borne out as the unit has caused serious pollution. Several instances of pollution have been documented and there have been several cases filed against the 4th Respondent for its history of violations of applicable laws including laws designed to protect the environment, natural resources and the local communities."
The bench also directed the central government to submit within four months a report after holding a public hearing in the district to invite public opinion on the plan for expansion. Stertile had got consent to construct the second unit, as the existing unit remained shut for nearly two months now after the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board refused to renew its consent to operate (CTO) the unit.
Internet services temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi
The internet services have been temporarily suspended in Thoothukudi from 9 pm on Wednesday till further instruction by the administration, ANI reported. 11 people were killed in the firing by police during the Sterlite protests on 22 May. A man was killed in fresh police firing on Wednesday, while some others were injured in clashes with security personnel in the town.
Vedanta's projects have run into trouble in Odisha, Rajasthan, Punjab
Despite a ban on mining in Odisha's Niyamgiri, Vedanta has managed to operate its Lanjigarh refinery so far. The Odisha Cabinet amended its long-term bauxite linkage policy only in February to facilitate Vedanta to source bauxite from the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).
According to a piece by The Wire, while the refinery uses a reservoir to store the waste product "red toxic mud", the plant's chimneys expel toxins like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter 10 and particulate matter 2.5. There is a likelihood that the plant's practices are linked with health issues like breathing difficulties which people living nearby claim to experience.
Meanwhile, Vedanta is also named as an accused in the infamous Rs 600 crore "scam" on the allotment of rock phosphate mines in Rajasthan.
Jignesh Mevani urges leaders who attended Kumaraswamy's swearing in to visit Thoothukudi
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter to urge the united Opposition that attended HD Kumaraswamy's swearing in ceremony to visit violence-hit Thoothukudi. "I sincerely request that these same people take time off from photo op to come visit Thoothukudi and join hands to protest Vedanta and the horrific corporate, state-sponsored murder of civilians," he said in a tweet.
Act against those who ordered police firing: CPM
The CPM on Wednesday demanded "immediate legal proceedings" against those who ordered firing on protesters in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.
"All those responsible for this merciless shooting down of protesters should be held accountable and immediate legal proceedings should be launched against them," the CPM said in a statement. It said that the enquiry announced to probe "these brutal killings" should be headed by a sitting judge of the Madras High Court.
"The brutality of the police is revealed by the fact that many of those killed and injured have bullet injuries on their heads and faces," the CPM said.
Amnesty condemns TN firing deaths
Amnesty International India on Wednesday condemned the Tamil Nadu Police for its handling of anti-Sterlite protest in which at least 11 people were shot dead and several more injured over two days, terming it a "damning indictment"of the state government.
"The Tamil Nadu Police were shockingly under-prepared to peacefully control protests of this magnitude. Despite knowing there would be a massive protest on Tuesday, the state police did little to implement crowd control measures that would have avoided the need to resort to force.
"This could have prevented the death of protestors. The Tamil Nadu police have many questions to answer. Those responsible for deaths and injuries caused to protestors must be brought to justice," Senior Campaigner at Amnesty International India Abhirr VP, said in a statement.
In 2015, villagers in Zambia took Vedanta to court over toxic leaks from copper plant
Vedanta has run into trouble for its projects in several states across India, with the most prominent being those in Odisha, Rajasthan and Punjab. But even outside the country, Vedanta has reportedly fallen afoul of the law.
A confidential internal report commissioned from Canadian pollution control experts showed that a Vedanta Resources’ mine in Zambia’s Copperbelt region had been spilling toxic chemicals into rivers, streams and underground aquifers used for drinking water near the town of Chingola in 2015, The Guardian reported.
All you need to know about Sterlite plant's troubled past in the state
The ongoing violence in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi has claimed at least twelve lives and severely injured several others as protests entered their 100th day on Tuesday. The agitators have been protesting against the proposed expansion of a copper smelter of Sterlite Copper, a unit of the Vedanta group, over pollution concerns.
Sterlite Copper unit has been in operation in Tuticorin since its inception in 1997 and has been dogged by controversies throughout. But at the heart of the fresh protest at the unit, is a brownfield expansion of the plant, entailing a doubling of the capacity of the smelter to 8,00,000 tonnes per year. Protesters say that pollution from the copper plant, including issues relating to disposal of copper waste and effluents from the operational unit, demanding its permanent closure.
Input by Swetha Gowda/The NewsCart
Input by Prabakar/101Reporters
Input by Swetha Gowda/The NewsCart
Input by Swetha Gowda/The NewsCart
Input by Prabakar/101Reporters
Input by Aksatha Jesudasan/ The NewsCart
Input by Govindarajalu/101Reporters
Input by Prasad/101Reporters
Image courtesy: Nagamuthu/Team 101Reporters
Input by Sampath/101Reporters
Input by Prasad/101Reporters
Input by Nagamuthu/101Rerporters
Input by Nagamuthu/101Reporters
Input by Prasad/101Reporters
Input by Prasad/101Reporters
Input by Prabakar/101Reporters
