Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi: Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami chairs meeting to discuss next course of action

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Sunday chaired a meeting of ministers and officials to discuss the next course of action in the Sterlite copper smelter plant closure issue.

In a statement issued here, the government said that Palaniswami chaired a meeting of ministers and officials to decide on the next course of action after the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) orders on the case filed by Vedanta Ltd that owns the Sterlite copper smelter plant in Tuticorin, around 650 kilometres from Chennai.

The NGT on 9 August ordered access to the company officials to the administrative blocks located in the plant premises.

A couple of months back, the state government had ordered the closure of the copper smelter plant following protests and the death of 13 persons in police firing on 22 May in Tuticorin.

The state government release is silent on the next course of action on the NGT order, particularly on the issue of filing an appeal in the Supreme Court.