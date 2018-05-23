You are here:
Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi: Rajnikanth posts video condemning govt's careless attitude, calls it 'unlawful police firing'

India IANS May 23, 2018 20:16:14 IST

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday condemned the Tamil Nadu's government's "careless attitude" and "unlawful police firing" at the anti-Sterlite Copper Smelting plant protesters in Thoothukudi.

File image of Rajinikanth, PTI

In a video message posted in his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth said he condemns the state government's careless attitude, failure of the Intelligence Bureau and the unlawful action of the police against the protesters.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the people who died in the police firing on Tuesday and Wednesday in Tuticorin.

On Tuesday, a massive protest against the Sterlite plant took a violent turn, with the mob throwing stones at police and setting on fire a large number of vehicles. The police, who were outnumbered by the protesters, opened fire in which 10 persons died.

On Wednesday, too, protesters attacked the police with stones in Tuticorin, forcing the police to opened fire, in which one person died and four others were injured.


