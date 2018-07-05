Sterlite copper plant: NGT asks Tamil Nadu government for response to Vendanta Limited's plea challenging closure of factory

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government and the state’s pollution control board on a plea submitted by metals and mining giant Vedanta Limited, challenging the state government's order to permanently close the Sterlite copper plant at Tuticorin.

A bench headed by Acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the state government and the pollution board while seeking their responses before 18 July.

The green panel also permitted the state government to file a statement questioning the maintainability of Vedanta's plea.

The Tamil Nadu government had ordered the pollution board to seal and "permanently" close the group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

In April, the Tamil Nadu pollution control board rejected Sterlite's plea to renew Consent To Operate, saying the company did not comply with the stipulated conditions, following which the government issued a permanent closure order on 28 May.

The plea has sought permission to operate the unit and also a direction to declare as unlawful and illegal the exercise of powers by the Tamil Nadu government in passing the order dated 28 May purporting to exercise powers under section 18(1)(b) of the Water Act.