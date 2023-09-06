Stable govt, reforms empowered India to be part of global solutions: PM Modi on friendly ties with other countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the people of India voted for a stable government that had a clear agenda for development, which was one of the many factors behind the strengthening of India’s relationships with various countries across regions.

In an exclusive interview to moneycontrol.com, PM Modi said, “After many decades of instability, in 2014, the people of India voted for a stable government that had a clear agenda for development. These reforms empowered India to not only strengthen its economy, education, health and welfare delivery but also gave the country the ability to become part of global solutions in various domains.”

He said that whether it is space or science, technology or trade, economy or ecology, India’s actions have been lauded worldwide.

“Whenever any country interacted with us, they knew they were interacting with an aspirational India that was looking to partner with them in their progress while also taking care of its own interests. This was an India that had a lot to contribute to every relationship and naturally, our global footprint increased across regions and even countries that saw each other as adversaries became friendlier with us,” added the Prime Minister

He said, when it comes to the Global South, these are countries with which we empathise.

“Since we too are part of the developing world, we understand their aspirations. At every forum including the G20, India has been raising the concerns of the countries of the Global South,” said PM Modi.

He added, “As soon as we became the President of the G20, we held the Voice of Global South Summit, which made it clear that we were a voice for the inclusion of those who felt excluded from the global discourse and institutional priorities.”

Talking about ties with Africa, he said at the G20, we have given momentum to the idea of the inclusion of the African Union.

“We are a nation that looks at the world as one family. Our G20 motto itself says that. In any family, every member’s voice matters and this is our idea for the world too,” said the Prime Minister.