SSPU mock tests for UG, PG courses start today; exams to begin from 10 April

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be starting mock tests for the students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The mock tests will begin from Monday, 5 April. Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of examination and evaluations department, told the publication that as many as 1.1 lakh students (enrolled in UG and PG courses under SSPU) will be appearing for the mock test on 5 April. The number will be 1.53 lakh on 6 April and 1.03 lakh on 7 April.

The schedule of the mock tests is present on the website - sppuexam.in. The students will be receiving their username and password through SMS and email.

SSPU exams for UG and PG courses are scheduled to begin from 10 April. The mock tests are a step towards preparing students to appear for online exams. Students who face glitches during the examination such as auto-logout or auto-submission of paper can contact chat support or call the helpline number (020-715302020) to receive help.

The mock-test paper would be of 60 minutes and students will get only one chance for submission. The questions that will be asked in the mock test will not be from the syllabus of any particular subject. Instead, questions related to COVID-19 and general knowledge will be asked.

There is also going to be an image-based aptitude test. Although the questions asked might not be from the syllabus, the mock test is going to be exactly like the exam.

Previously, guidelines were released for students appearing for the online exams. They were informed that the mock test portal will be active from 10 am to 3 pm from 5 April to 9 April.