Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2020 declared at karresults.nic.in; 51.28% students qualify

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Examination Results 2020 has been declared today (16 October) at karresults.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the exam can also check their score and qualifying status at Karnataka Secondary Education Exam Board (KSEEB) official website - kseeb.kar.nic.in.

A report by The Indian Express said that a total of 51.28 percent of nearly 2.14 lakh students that appeared for the SSLC supplementary exam 2020 have qualified.

Girls have performed better than boys in the exam. Of the total female candidates, 55.96 percent have qualified the exam, while the pass percentage of boys was 48.56 percent.

Students can also check their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Examination Results 2020 via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Karnataka SSLC exam was conducted between 21 and 28 September.

To check and download the result, students will be required to key in their registration number, date of birth.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Examination Results 2020

Step 1: Go to website - karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, opt for the result declared link.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter registration number and day of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exam 2020 result will be displayed on the page.

Step 6: Check your subject-wise marks, total, and qualifying status before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to check result: http://karresults.nic.in/first_SSLC_SUP_Kar20.asp

The Board said neither NIC nor the SSLC Board, Karnataka is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have appeared in the results published online.

It also said that the online result cannot be treated as original mark sheets and it will be issued separately by the Board soon.