SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Kerala board Class 10 results out, check details at keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in
SSLC Class 10 Results Date 2020 Declared | Students can check results on the Kerala board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded from Google Play store.
SSLC Class 10 Results Date 2020 Declared | The Kerala SSLC board finally announced the results of its Class 10 exams today (Tuesday, 30 June) at 2 pm thus putting an end to the long, anxious wait of students and parents.
Over four lakh candidates who appeared for the Kerala board's Class 10 exams can access their results on the board's official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.
How to check SSLC's official website
Step 1: On the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan opt for the link that reads SSLC result
Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in
Step 3: The Kerala SSLC result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
If the official website is down, students need not fret. Results can be accessed at the following alternative websites: sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.
Check via SMS or app
Students may also check their result through SMS by composing this message KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and texting it to 56263.
Steps to check results via 'Saphalam' App
Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the Kerala Education Department's official app 'Saphalam', which can be downloaded easily from Google Play store.
The pending papers of SSLC, Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary School, were held keeping in mind the COVID-19 guidelines.
Students took the exams wearing masks and following social distancing rules.
In 2019, the overall pass percentage for Kerala Class 10 was 98.11. Bhavana N Sivadas topped the Kerala SSLC 2019 exam by scoring 99.8 percent.
