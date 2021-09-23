SSC to announce CHSL and CAPFs exam result on 30 September; check details here

SSC usually puts out the results in the form of a PDF file. Candidates can visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/ to view the same

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the results of various examinations on 30 September, as per the official notification.

It is anticipated that the scorecards of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) 2018 final exam, the CHSL 2019 Tier II paper, the CHSL 2020 Tier I exam and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the sub-inspector in Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Examination 2020 would be released by the SSC.

SSC usually puts out the results in the form of a PDF file. Candidates can visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/ to view the same.

The process to check SSC results:

― Visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/

― Click on the link for the exam result that is visible on the homepage

― Download the result file and check your name and roll number in the list

― Save a copy of the PDF file for the future

The SSC will release the cut-offs and other details in another PDF files, as per Hindustan Times.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website of the SSC for further details.

The final results for the Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2020 as well as the Junior Translator, Junior and Senior Hindi Translator Examination 2020 will be declared on 31 October.

On 30 November, the SSC is expected to release the scorecards of Paper-II for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination 2019.

Lastly, the outcome of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 Tier-I exam is expected to be declared on 31 December.

The scorecards are released by the separately for each stage of the various SSC exams. Applicants have to secure the minimum cut-off specified by the organisation to qualify for the next round. The final results are announced after the SSC’s recruitment process is over.