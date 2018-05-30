SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF examinations 2018 postponed, new dates to be announced soon on ssc.nic.in

The CAPF, CISF SSC and Sub-Inspector for Delhi Police examination 2018 which was scheduled to be conducted from 4 June to 10 June has been postponed, according to a notification released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Delhi Police. The new dates for exams would be released soon on the official website ssc.nic.in reported Times Now.

According to the notification, the exams were postponed due to administrative reasons by the commission.

Candidates can check the notification on ssc.nic.in by clicking on important notice and then on recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspector.

Once the dates are out, the departmental candidates will have to appear in a common computer based examinations (Paper-I and Paper-II) for the post of sub-inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2018 along with other candidates.

Final result against departmental vacancies will be processed by Delhi Police based on the candidate's performance in the exams as per a report by NDTV.

The notification was released on the official website on 29 May.

Apart from this, the SSC is also inviting applications for the SSC CGL Examination 2018. Forms for the same were released on 5 May, 2018. Last date for applications is 4 June.