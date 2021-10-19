This year, a total of 5,108 candidates have passed Paper-II and are eligible to appear for the medical examination

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the marks of Paper-II for sub-inspectors in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Delhi Police and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Examination 2019. Applicants who appeared for the examination can check their scores by visiting the commission’s official website at https://ssc.nic.in/.

To access the marks, candidates need to use their login details. “Candidates may check their individual marks by using his or her registration number and registered password and click on the result/marks link on the candidate dashboard. The facility will be available from 18.10.2021 to 01.11.2021,” the official notification reads.

Additionally, this facility will be available from 18 October to 1 November. Earlier, the commission had released the results on 3 September.

Simple steps to check the marks of Paper-II:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: Candidates need to key in their registration number and registered password on the login portal

Step 3: After submitting all details, applicants can check the marks

Step 4: Kindly, download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

The SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPFs and ASI in CISF exam 2019 paper II was conducted on 26 July. The exam was held in a computer-based mode at different centres across the country.

Meanwhile, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2,745 posts, out of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police. While 2,534 vacancies are for SI in several departments under CAPF. This year, a total of 5,108 candidates have passed Paper-II and are eligible to appear for the Medical Examination. Out of the total, 473 are female and 4,635 are male candidates.

Meanwhile, candidates are requested to follow the websites of the commission’s Regional concerning issues of Admission Certificate for Medical Examination.