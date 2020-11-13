SSC SI CPO Tier 1 2020: Commission releases application for Eastern, North East and Central regions

The SSC CPO exam 2020 will be conducted from 23 to 25 November in the online mode. The paper will be divided in four sections

SSC SI CPO Tier 1 2020: SSC SI CPO 2020 Tier 1 application status link for Eastern Region (ER), Central Region (CR) and North East Region (NER) has been activated by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can check the status of their application by logging on to the Commission's regional website.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the SSC CPO exam 2020 will be conducted from 23 to 25 November. Candidates can check whether their SSC Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Forces exam, 2020 (Paper-1) acceptance or rejection status by entering their roll number/ name and date of birth.

The test will be conducted in online mode and the paper will be divided in four sections — General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Comprehension, General Knowledge and General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude.

Each section will have 50 questions of one mark each and examinees will get a composite time of two hours to complete the test.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment process is being carried out to fill 1,564 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Of the total, 169 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, and 1,395 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

SSC on its website has said that candidates appearing for the exam will be required to have a valid photo ID card mentioning date of birth as filled in the registration form. If the details do not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to write the exam.

The Commission has released the admit card for candidates whose application have been accepted.

