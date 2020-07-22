SSC releases schedule for pending exams; find revised list on commission's website ssc.nic.in

SSC will conduct the CGL Tier-II examination 2019 from 2 November to 5 November, 2020. Phase VII exams will be conducted on 6, 9, and 10 November.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has on Tuesday released the revised tentative schedule for the pending examinations on its official website ssc.nic.in.

The exams have been rescheduled in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the schedule, important exams for which the dates have been changed include Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019 (For left-over candidates), Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination (Paper-I), 2019, Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2019, Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2019, Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I),2020 and Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination, 2020.

CGL Tier-II examination 2019 will be conducted from 2 to 5 November, 2020. Phase VII exams will be conducted on 6, 9 and 10 November. Stenographer Grade 'C & 'D' Examination, 2019 is scheduled to be held from 16 to 18 November.

Exams for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak (Paper-I), 2020 will be conducted on 19 November. Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination (Paper-I), 2020 exams will be from 23 to 26 November. November and December will see the Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police Examination being conducted.

The dates for the exams are subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, reported the Times of India.

Candidates have been advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for updates.

According to Jagran Josh, the SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment that will be conducted in November and December shall be done through online mode.

The exam will have 100 questions on Reasoning (25 Questions of 25 Marks), General Knowledge/ Current Affair (50 Questions of 50 Marks), Numerical Ability (15 Questions of 15 Marks) and Computer Fundamentals (10 Questions of 10 Marks). Qualified candidates shall be called for Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) and Medical Test.