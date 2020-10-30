SSC releases important guidelines for CHSL, CGL skill tests; check schedule here

The commission will be conducting the Combined Higher Secondary Level skill test on 26 November and the skill test for Combined Graduate Level will be organised on 18 and 19 December

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published an online notification regarding the conduct of combined higher secondary level (10 + 2) (CHSL) examination 2018 skill test and combined graduate level (CGL) examination 2018 skill test.

According to the notice, the commission will be conducting the CHSL skill test on 26 November and the skill test for CGL will be organised on 18 and 19 December. The skill test will comprise a typing test and a Data Entry Speed Test (DEST). The SSC has mentioned that the print out of the typed text will not be taken back after the scheduled skill test.

The second point to be noted by the eligible candidates is for those applicants who chose English typing. They have been advised to select the ‘English (United States)’ option during their English Typing Test/ DEST.

Hindustan Times has cited an official notice to report that the commission has uploaded a demo video for the said Typing Test or DEST on the website of the Staff Selection Commission in the ‘Candidates Corner’ which can be referred to by the applicants to further understand the recent guidelines.

According to Jagran Josh, the commission is going to upload a demo video of the entire process involving the skill test on its official website soon. The report also stated that the exact date of SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test is going to be declared by the authority later.

Soon thereafter, the exam organisers are going to release the admit cards for both the skill tests. The online hall tickets will be available to download from the official website in due course of time. Till then, candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly in order to stay updated.

SSC had declared the SSC CHSL Tier 2 results 25 February earlier this year.