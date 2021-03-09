SSC releases Final Answer Key of Junior Engineer Paper 1 exam 2019 at ssc.nic.in

SSC will be releasing the status of the city of examination and admit card of the qualified candidates for the upcoming exam soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer Paper 1 exam on its official website. The exam was conducted for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts sectors.

Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam held in October and December 2020, can visit ssc.nic.in and download the answer keys along with the question papers. The authority has given applicants time till 28 March to download the answer key.

SSC had announced the result of the SSC JE paper 1 exam 2019 on 1 March. Candidates who managed to qualify in the first paper will now have to appear in the second paper. As many as 5,681 candidates have passed the Paper 1 exam. The second paper is scheduled to take place on 21 March, but the dates are not final and could be changed.

Follow these steps to download the final answer key online:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link in the Latest News section that reads: ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Go through the official notice

Step 5: Click on the link given at the bottom of the notice

Step 6: Enter your roll number and password in the given space

Step 7: Once you log in, the answer key will appear on the screen

Here is the direct link

SSC will be releasing the status of the city of examination and admit card of the qualified candidates for the upcoming exam soon. But the lists will be published on the regional websites.