SSC releases Final Answer Key of Junior Engineer Paper 1 exam 2019 at ssc.nic.in
SSC will be releasing the status of the city of examination and admit card of the qualified candidates for the upcoming exam soon
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the Junior Engineer Paper 1 exam on its official website. The exam was conducted for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying and Contracts sectors.
Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam held in October and December 2020, can visit ssc.nic.in and download the answer keys along with the question papers. The authority has given applicants time till 28 March to download the answer key.
SSC had announced the result of the SSC JE paper 1 exam 2019 on 1 March. Candidates who managed to qualify in the first paper will now have to appear in the second paper. As many as 5,681 candidates have passed the Paper 1 exam. The second paper is scheduled to take place on 21 March, but the dates are not final and could be changed.
Follow these steps to download the final answer key online:
Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link in the Latest News section that reads: ‘Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’ on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Go through the official notice
Step 5: Click on the link given at the bottom of the notice
Step 6: Enter your roll number and password in the given space
Step 7: Once you log in, the answer key will appear on the screen
SSC will be releasing the status of the city of examination and admit card of the qualified candidates for the upcoming exam soon. But the lists will be published on the regional websites.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
IGNOU 2021: Registration for OPENMAT, BEd entrance tests begin at ignou.ac.in
Any applicant who has passed graduation with 50 percent marks for the general category and 45 percent for the reserved category can apply for IGNOU OPENMAT
Tamil Nadu govt waives final exams for Class 9, 10, 11; students to be promoted on internal assessment
The students will be promoted based on the internal assessment with 80 percent weightage assigned quarterly and half-yearly examinations, while 20 percent marks will depend on examinees’ attendance in the last academic year
IIT Jammu and J&K govt sign MoU to enhance quality of higher education
The scope of the agreement between the Higher Education Department Jammu and Kashmir and IIT Jammu includes academic, research, administrative and consultancy collaborations