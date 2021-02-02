SSC releases CHSL 2021 tier 2 admit card on regional websites; exam slated for 14 February

Candidates who cleared the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam are advised to visit the website and download their SSC CHSL Tier 2 hall tickets

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for Tier 2 exam of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019-20 on its regional websites.

The exam is going to be held on 14 February and it is compulsory for candidates to carry their admit cards to the exam centre. According to a Jagran Josh report, the admit cards are out for only the central region candidates.

Application status link has been generated for the eastern and north eastern regions. The status of admit card can also be checked for the North East region. Also, the exam date, place and time link has been released for SSC southern region.

The report added that the tier 2 exam will be of descriptive type and questions will be asked on essay writing and application/ letter writing. Candidates will be given the time of one hour to attempt both the questions and the minimum qualifying marks for the CHSL exam is 33 percent.

Once candidates pass the tier 2, they will be called in for a skill test in tier 3/

It is expected that SSC will be declaring the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level exams 2019-20 by March, 2021.

As per The Times of India, candidates will have to visit the official SSC websites of their respective regions in order to download their admit card for the CHSL tier 2 exams. The test, held to screen candidates for the recruitment process, will occur offline.