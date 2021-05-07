The exam will be held to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries, Departments, and Organisations

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has deferred the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination until further notice. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from 29 May to 7 June. Also, the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Examination has been postponed for West Bengal candidates. This exam was supposed to take place on 21 and 22 May. The commission will declare new dates for the postponed examinations in due course.

Along with these exams, the SSC has decided to postpone the notification for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. The notification was scheduled to release in the first week of May but now stands suspended until further notice.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, https://ssc.nic.in/, for further updates regarding the exams.

Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020

The exam will be held to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries, Departments, and Organisations. There are around 6,506 posts to fill through this recruitment drive. The commission takes the decision regarding the final allotment of posts on the basis of merit-cum preferences of posts by the candidates. Once a post has been allotted, no changes will be made by the commission.

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) examination, 2020

The exam will be conducted for the recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. In Tier 1, there will be a Computer-Based Examination. In Tier 2, there will be a descriptive paper while in Tier 3, a skill test or a typing examination will be held.