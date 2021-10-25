SSC Phase 9 Selection Post 2021: Registration process closes today; apply for 3,261 posts at ssc.nic.in

Candidates appearing for the exam should note that it will be objective type paper with multiple choice questions

The registration process for the phase 9 selection post recruitment will be concluded by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, 25 October. Those who haven’t applied yet and wish to do so can submit the application forms by visiting the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/.

However, the facility to deposit the examination fee by the applicants will be open till 11:30 pm on 28 October. Through this recruitment, the Commission has invited eligible candidates to apply for 3,261 posts in various departments.

“Crucial date for claim of SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD/ESM status, fee concession and reservation, where not specified otherwise, will be the closing date for receipt of online applications i.e. 25- 10-2021,” according to the official notice.

Find the official notice here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_rhq_24092021.pdf

Further in the notice, SSC has instructed that those who wish to make the cash payment through challan of SBI, are requested to make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI. This process should be done within the working hours of the bank up to 1 November, 2021 provided the challan has been generated by them up to 11:30 pm on 28 October.

Steps to apply for SSC phase 9 selection post recruitment:

Visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/

Candidates then need to register and login to the portal on the homepage

Fill in the required details, upload the essential documents and pay the SSC application fee

Submit the SSC phase 9 application

Finally, keep a printout of the application for future use or reference

Check direct link here to apply for SSC phase 9 selection post recruitment: https://ssc.nic.in/

Eligibility Criteria:

Those who have passed Class 10, Class 12 or hold a graduation degree are eligible to register for SSC phase 9 recruitment. The SSC will conduct the exams at the specified levels, depending on the minimum educational qualification.

Exam Details:

Candidates appearing for the exam should note that it will be objective type paper with multiple choice questions (MCQ). There will also be negative marking of 0.50 marks for every wrong answer.