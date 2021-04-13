SSC Phase 8 Selection Post Result 2020 declared; check direct links here

With this announcement, the commission has notified the result for matriculation, higher secondary, and graduate-level posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Phase 8 Selection Post Result 2020.

With this announcement, the commission has notified the result for matriculation, higher secondary, and graduate-level posts. Applicants, who have appeared for the examination earlier, can check the result through the official website - ssc.nic.in. The computer-based exam was held from 6 to 10 November last year.

https://ssc.nic.in/

A total of 13,479 candidates have been selected for graduation and the above category as per the results. Meanwhile, under matriculation and higher secondary level, around 3,426 and 2,684 aspirants have been selected, respectively.

Candidates can go through these steps to check their result:

Step 1: Go to the website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the 'Latest News' section flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link, ‘Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level posts) or (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level posts) or (Graduation & above Level posts)’

Step 4: After clicking on the link, you will get redirected to a PDF page. Check SSC Phase 8 Selection Post Result 2020

Step 5: Download the results and take a print for future reference.

Here are the direct links:

Result for Matriculation level posts: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Result-WriteupforMatriculationLevel_12042021.pdf

Result for Higher Secondary level posts: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Result-WriteupforHigherSecondaryLevel_12042021.pdf

Applicants who have qualified for the written exam will have to submit a copy of all the required documents which are; educational qualification, experience, category, age relaxation, etc. All documents would have to be submitted in a hard copy along with the printout of their online application form to the respective Regional/ Sub-Regional Office(s) to which the Post Category belongs, by 30 April.

Meanwhile, skill tests like Typing/ Data Entry/ Computer Proficiency Test, etc., will be conducted for the required post. according to a report in Times Now.