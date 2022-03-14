SSC MTS Paper 1 marksheet to release today, here's how to check results

Candidates who pass the SSC MTS Paper 1 test will be eligible to take the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II)

For candidates who took the Multi-Tasking Staff or MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020, patience and a racing heart will be put to the test today, 14 March when the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the MTS Paper 1 marksheet. On the official website ssc.nic.in, candidates will be able to get and download their marksheets.

From 5 October to 2 November, 2021, the SSC MTS Paper 1 exam was held in computer-based mode at various locations around the country. On 4 March, a notice was issued announcing that a total of 44,680 candidates had qualified from various categories and regions. Though their personal results were not provided, it created curiosity among candidates who wanted to know whether they have qualified or not.

Nevertheless, the marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates will be made available on the Commission's website today and will stay available until April 13, according to the SSC. Candidates can see their individual results on the candidate dashboard by entering their Registration Number and Password and selecting the Result/Marks option.

Furthermore, the SSC is also expected also publish the MTS Paper 1 Final Answer Keys on its website today.

To get the SSC MTS Paper 1 marksheet, follow these instructions:

- Go to ssc.nic.in

- Type your Username (Registration Number) and Password to login

- Go to the candidate dashboard and click the Result/Marks link

- On the screen, you'll see the SSC MTS marksheet

- Take a printout and keep a hardcopy of the document

Candidates who pass the SSC MTS Paper 1 test will be eligible to take the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). It will be a descriptive type paper in written Mode, requiring candidates to produce a brief essay or letter in English or any language.

In due course, the schedule for Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of the MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be released on the Commission's website.