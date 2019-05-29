SSC MTS Exam Registration 2019: Online registration for SSC MTS exam ends today, apply on ssc.nic.in before 5pm

SSC MTS Exam Registration 2019: In a notification released on the official website, Staff Selection Commission has declared that the closing date of registration for SSC Multi Tasking Non Technical Staff (SSC MTS) exam 2019 is today (29 May). Interested candidates are hereby advised to fill the online registration form before 5 pm today. The online application form is available on SSC’s official website: ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can pay the fees for the examination till 31 May, 2019. The fees can be paid through BHIM UPI/netbanking/credit/ debit card or e-challan. Once paid, the candidate will receive a mail confirming the application payment is done.

Over 25 lakh candidates have already applied for SSC MTS 2019 examination uptill now. By releasing numerous notifications, SSC has advised and reminded the interested candidates to register at the earliest and not wait till the last moment.

The SSC MTS Tier-I or CBT (Computer Based Test) examination is scheduled to be held between 2 August and 6 September, 2019. Tier-II examination is scheduled to be conducted on 17 November, 2019.

The last date to fill the online application form for SSC MTS exam 2019 is today and as of now the commission has not announced any extension of the last date on its website. If the Commission releases a notification regarding an extension date, the same would be updated here.

For more details regarding the important dates, eligibility criteria and selection process for SSC MTS 2019 candidates can log on the official website of SSC and read the detailed notification regarding the same.