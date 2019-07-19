SSC MTS admit card 2019 download: SSC releases Test Phase I Exam admit card; candidates can check results on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS Admit Card 2019 released | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region has released the admit card for Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019.

Candidates who applied for the same can check their results on ssc.nic.in

Steps to check the admit card for the SSC Central Region:

Step 1: Visit their official website — www.ssc-cr.org

Step 2: Select the first link of the 'Download Admit card'

Step 3: Click on 'Proceed Now'

Step 4: Enter a registration ID for an online applicant OR the roll number if you know the same OR the required details if you don't know your roll number

Step 5: Click on 'Search'

Step 5: Take a printout of the copy for future reference

The admit cards for other regions have also been released, and can be accessed on ssc.nic.in by clicking on the "Admit Card" tab on the top of the website and selecting the region accordingly.

Candidates are required to carry their admit cards with ID proof. The SSC is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training and comprises a chairman, two members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations.

The Estimates Committee of the Parliament had recommended the setting up of SCC for conducting examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts. An examination wing was initially added to the Secretariat Training School.