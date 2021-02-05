SSC MTS 2021: Official notification to be out today; eligible candidates may apply at ssc.nic.in

The language in which candidates write their answer could be English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the official notification regarding the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) examination 2020 for the Non-Technical post today, 5 February. As soon as the notification for the recruitment exam is out, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Scroll quoted an official release published on 29 January to state that earlier the notification was scheduled to be released on 2 February. After the notification is published, candidates will have ample time to prepare themselves as the exams are expected to be conducted from 1 to 20 July, 2021.

According to a report by Republic World, the written exam will take place in two phases. In the first tier, there will be a computer-based exam followed by the tier 2 descriptive paper. Questions will be asked from four major sections, namely General English, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and Numerical Aptitude.

The MCQ paper will have 25 questions carrying one mark each from all four sections. There is also negative marking applicable in this tier. The next half is the tier-2 exam where candidates will be asked to write an essay or letter.

The language in which candidates write their answer could be English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Indian Constitution. The paper will be of a total of 50 marks.

There is also an age limit prescribed for candidates to apply. For General category candidates, the age range is in between 18 and 25 years, as per Jagran Josh. For SC and ST candidates, there is a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit. For OBC applicants, the maximum age is 28 years. For Persons with Disability candidates, there are 10 to 15 years of relaxation being provided, depending upon their caste.

In the case of ex-servicemen, there is a special rule in place. For them, three years after the deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date of receipt of online application will be considered.