SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment: Application process begins; check official notification, eligibility at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the SSC MTS 2019 online application form on Monday on its official website.

The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) examination form can be filled online only and the last date of application is 29 May. SSC also released the complete exam schedule for the two-part examination being held to fill over 10,0000 posts.

Candidates can apply for the recruitment process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website - https://ssc.nic.in/.

Step 2: Click on ‘Register Now for SSC MTS 2019 Exam’.

Step 3: Enter basic details and login to your account using the registration number and password.

Step 3: Enter other required details and click ‘Save’.

Step 4: Upload a scanned copy of your photograph and signature.

Step 5: Pay the exam application fees.

Step 6: Save or print a copy of the confirmation mail received on your registered e-mail address.

The first paper will be held between 2 August and 6 September and the second paper will be held on 17 November. The last date to make online payment of application fees is 31 May.

Candidates can check the official notification on the SSC website for details including eligibility, educational qualification, important dates, fee payment options and syllabus of examination.

