SSC MTS 2019: Exam to be held in August-September; official notification to be out on 22 April on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Exam 2019 (SSC MTS) 2019 examination from 2 August to 6 September this year.

The official notification for SSC MTS examination 2019 will be released on the commission’s official website. The commission is expected to release it on 22 April.

As per the official calendar released by the SSC earlier this year, the last date to apply for the examination is 22 May.

In order to apply for the examination, a candidate requires to be have passed Class 10 examinations from a recognized state board or university. The eligible age group is 18 to 27 years.

According to Times Now, the SSC MTS 2019 recruitment will consist of three phases - Paper I, Paper II and the skill test.

Paper I will have objective type questions. The questions asked will have general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general and general awareness background sections. Paper II will carry descriptive questions, like writing essays and letters.

SSC MTS recruitment examination is conducted by the commission to fill Group C posts in several central government ministries or departments in different states and union territories in India. The commission is yet to announce the number of vacancies for the recruitment of SSC MTS 2019.

