SSC MTS 2019: 19.18 lakh appeared for MTS tier-I online exam in 146 cities, says Staff Selection Commission

SSC MTS 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), one of the largest recruitment bodies of India, revealed that over 19 lakh studetns appeared for the the recruitment exams for multi-tasking staff (MTS) conducteed between 2 and 22 August.

According to a notification released on the official website, ssc.nic.in, 38.58 lakh aspirants had registered for exam. Of these, 19.18 lakh (49.73 percent) candidates appeared for the examination. The number of vacancies has not been announced.

The SSC MTS 2019 examination was conducted in 39 shifts in online mode. The exam was held at 337 exam centres spread across 146 cities in India, between 2 August and 22 August. The online registration process for the examination had begun on 22 April, 2019 .

Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and an interview round. The tier-II exam will be held on 17 November, 2019. The tier-I exam was multiple choice questions-based while tier-II will be descriptive. Those clearing the tier-I exam will be eligible for tier-II exam.

The date for declaring the SSC MTS 2019 results has not yet been announced.