SSC JHT 2020 final results declared at ssc.nic.in; check direct link here

The selection of applicants was made on the basis of merit-cum-order of preference of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification

The final scores of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2020 have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can view and download their SSC JHT 2020 results by visiting the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/.

Steps to view SSC JHT 2020 results:

― Visit the official website at https://ssc.nic.in/

― Click on the Results tab that is given on the SSC home page

― Select the link for the JHT 2020 results that is given on the page

― The SSC JHT 2020 final results will appear on your screen

― Check your SSC results and take a printout of the same for future reference

Direct link for SSC JHT 2020 results: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/ROLL_20102021.pdf

According to the official notification, 182 candidates have qualified for various postings in different departments/ministries out of the 1,070 applicants that had been selected for the process of document verification. The selection of applicants was made on the basis of “merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification”.

The notification added that scorecards of the non-qualified and qualified candidates will be uploaded on the SSC website on 9 November, where it will be available till 30 November. Applicants can see their individual scores by using their registration number and password to login to the SSC website and clicking on the Marks tab in the candidate portal.

In case of tied scores between candidates, the issues have been resolved by the SSC by looking at aspects such as the score of the applicants in Paper II of the JHT 2020, marks of the General Hindi section of Paper I, date of birth of the candidate and alphabetical order of the applicants’ names.

Candidates are required to bring any discrepancy in the selection, allocation, non-selection and other issues to the notice of the SSC within one month of the result declaration. If an applicant is selected and does not receive any communication from the concerned department or the SSC within a period of one year after the final result declaration, he/she must bring it to the User Department’s notice immediately.