SSC JE Tentative Answer Key 2019 for Junior Engineer Examination released at ssc.nic.in

As per the Staff Selection Commission, representations received after 6 pm on 31 December will not be entertained by the commission.

The answer keys for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination 2019 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Sunday, 27 December, on its official website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates who appeared for the SSC JE recruitment exam 2019 can check and send their answer keys online at ssc.nic.in.

As per the report, the exam, which was held between 27 October and 31 October across various centres in the country, was held on a computer-based mode.

Candidates who had opted for centres outside Bihar, the exam was held on 11 December.

As per the official notification, candidates need to login with their Examination Roll Number and Password to check the tentative Answer Keys.

The notification further adds that representation in respect of the tentative answer keys may be submitted online from 27 December 6 pm till 31 December, 6 pm. A payment of Rs 100 needs to be made per question/ answer challenged.

Candidates have also been advised to take a print out of their respective Response Sheets as they will not be available post the specified time limit.

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/Write_up_for_challenge_system_JE_2019_27122020.pdf

Here's how to download the SSC JE Tentative Answer Key 2019 for Junior Engineer Examination.

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website www.ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination – 2019, Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys given in Latest News on the Home Page.

Step 3: A new window will open where candidates will get the JE Answer Key 2019 Notice.

Step 4: Candidates need to check on the link, provide credentials to view the answer key.

Here is the direct link to check out the tentative answer keys.