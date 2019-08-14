SSC JE Recruitment 2019: Official notification for post of Junior Engineers released; check ssc.nic.in for more details

SSC JE Recruitment notification released 2019 | The official notification of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) open recruitment examination for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) has been released.

The posts for junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) are for various ministries/departments/organisations in the Government of India.

Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website — ssc.nic.in, under the 'Latest News' tab — for more details, or check the notification directly through this link.

The posts are Group B (Non-Gazetted), in level 6 of the pay matrix of 7th central pay commission.

Candidates should note that the examination is being held to recruit both male and female candidates, however, only male candidates are eligible for the posts of junior engineers in Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Here are some important dates given in the SSC JE Recruitment 2019 notification:

Last date for submission of online applications: 13 August to 12 September, 2019

The last date for receipt of applications: 12 August

The last date for making online fee payment: 14 September

The last date for generation of offline challan: 14 September

The last date for payment through challan (during working hours of banks): 16 September

The date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): To be notified later

Date of Paper-II (Conventional): To be notified later

The fees payable are Rs 100 only. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

