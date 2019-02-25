SSC JE recruitment 2019: Application process for 1,627 junior engineer posts to end today, apply at ssc.nic.in by 5 pm

SSC JE Recruitment 2019 — The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be closing the application process for at least 1,600 vacant posts at the level of junior engineer (JE) at 5 pm on Monday. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission is expected to fill 1,627 vacancies for junior engineer posts in various areas like civil, electrical, mechanical, and quantity surveying through the recruitment process. Reportedly, the SSC JE recruitment was scheduled to begin in 2018, but was delayed by four months.

Once the application process is concluded, candidates will need to appear for a recruitment exam which is scheduled to take place from 23 to 27 September 2019. Selected candidates will receive a monthly remuneration of up to Rs 1.12 lakh, the official notification said.

How to apply for the SSC JE recruitment process:

Step 1: Visit the official website (ssc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the green 'Apply' tab

Step 3: Select 'JE' and enter the required details in the form given

Step 4: Click on submit and take a print out for future reference

Reportedly, the SSC is likely to use 'normalisation marking' for this exam. An official notification said that the commission will “normalise the scores of candidates for the examinations which are conducted in multi-shifts to take into account any variation in the difficulty levels of the question papers across different shifts”.

