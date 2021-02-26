SSC JE exam 2019: Result for tier 1 paper for hiring of junior engineer likely to be declared today at ssc.nic.in
SSC conducts this exam every year for the selection of Junior Engineers in various organisations like Border Road Organisation, Central Water Commission and Farakka Barrage Project
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will, in all probability, declare the result of the Junior Engineer exam 2019 and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, today, 26 February. Once declared, the results will be available on the official website --ssc.nic.in.
According to a report in NDTV, candidates who qualify in these tier 1 exams will be shortlisted for the next selection test. SSC JE exam 2020 is expected to be conducted between 22 and 25 March.
As per the report, SSC conducts the exam every year for the selection of Junior Engineers in various organisations. These include border road organisation, central water commission, farakka barrage project and others in civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts discipline.
The pass mark in the CBT is 30 percent for general category candidates, 25 percent for OBC/EWS candidates and 20 percent for the rest.
Here's how to check the SSC JE Paper 1 result after it is announced.
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link declaring the result.
Step 3: Candidates may be redirected to a login page or a results pdf page with the names of shortlisted candidates.
Step 4: Candidates need to key in their login credentials to view the results.
Step 5: They need to take a printout of the SSC JEE Paper 1 result for future reference.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, even though the examination was held from 27-31 October across India, candidates who had opted for centres in Bihar, gave the exam on 11 December.
The report added that SSC had released the answer keys for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) Examination in December 2020.
