SSC JE Answer Key 2018: Staff Selection Commission releases Junior Engineer exam 2018 Paper 1 Answer Key on ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Answer Key 2018| The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer (JE) including Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Examination 2018 Paper 1 Answer Key on its official website – ssc.nic.in

Candidates can check the Answer Key on the official website till 12 pm, 17 October 2019. The computer-based main exam for the recruitment of Junior Engineer was held at various centres across the country from 23 October 2019 to 27 October 2019.

How to check SSC JE Answer Key 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the SSC – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘Junior Engineer Examination – 2018’ in the homepage

Step 3: A PDF will appear

Step 4: Click on the link provided in the PDF

Step 5: Candidates will be forwarded to another page

Step 6: Candidates can download the Answer Key after logging in using their respective user ID and password

All candidates are advised to take a print out of the Answer Key or download and save it for future reference. Representation of the Answer Key should be submitted online by all candidates within the date limit of 14 October to 17 October. SSC will not accept any request after 12 pm on 17 October, noted The Times of India.