SSC JE 2019 results declared on ssc.nic.in; marks to be available on website from 8 March
SSC JE 2019 exam was held for Junior Engineer vacancies in four categories namely Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts
The result of Junior Engineer 2019 paper 1 examination was declared on Monday, 1 March, by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC JE 2019 paper 1 exam was held between 27 October to 30 October. For the candidates in Bihar, the examination was conducted on 10 December and 11 December. The results are available at https://ssc.nic.in/.
According to a Hindustan Times report, SSC JE 2019 exam was held for Junior Engineer vacancies in four categories namely Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts.
Steps to check SSC JE 2019 results
Step 1: Visit the website https://ssc.nic.in/.
Step 2: At the top of the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab.
Step 3: A new page will load. Now, click on the option JE.
Step 4: You will find an option titled ‘Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2019 - List of candidates qualified in Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II (Civil).’ Select ‘click here’ in the result section.
Step 5: Press on Ctrl+F and type in your roll number or name to find if your name is in the result.
Step 6: Download the SSC JE 2019 paper 1 result PDF.
Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep it safely for future reference.
Alternatively, SSC JE 2019 paper 1 result can also be checked by clicking on the direct link here.
According to the official notification, minimum qualifying marks for the unreserved category is 30 percent while students from OBC and EWS categories who scored 25 percent qualified the exam. The qualifying marks for all other categories was 20 percent.
The marks of the candidates will be available on the website from 8 March to 28 March, reported The Times of India.
