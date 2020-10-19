SSC JE 2019: Admit card for junior engineer recruitment exam released, test scheduled from 27 to 30 October

The admit cards have been released on the individual websites of the North Eastern region, Western region, Madhya Pradesh region, Central region, and North Western region

SSC JE: The SSC JE admit card has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its regional websites. Candidates appearing for the junior engineer (JE) recruitment exam conducted by the Commission from 27 to 30 October can download their hall ticket from the respective websites.

According to a report by The Times of India, the admit cards have been released for North Eastern Region, Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, and North Western Region.

To check and download the SSC JE hall ticket, candidates will have to login using their name, registration number and date of birth.

A report by The Indian Express said that candidates appearing for the examination will be required to carry an original photo identity card and mentioning date of birth.

If the information provided by the candidate in the exam application form does not match with the original photo ID, the student will not be allowed to write the exam.

As per a Times Now report, the SSC JE exam will comprise of two papers. The Paper - I will be computer-based test (CBT), while the Paper II will be descriptive type.

The first paper will comprise of 100 marks questions and candidates will get a composite time of 2 hours to answer them. The second paper will be of 300 marks and the duration of it will also be two hours.

Steps to download SSC JE admit card:

Step 1: Examinees need to visit the regional official website of SSC.

Step 2: Under the latest news, tap on the admit card link.

Step 3: Key in your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your page. Check all details before saving and taking a print out.

SSC JE admit card will mention the date, time, centre name and details, candidate's roll number, registration number, name and other details. If the examinees fail to carry their admit card, then they will not be allowed to take the test.

Direct link to download admit card for North Eastern Region.

Direct link to download admit card for Western Region.

Direct link to download admit card for Central Region.

Direct link to download admit card for North Western Region.

Direct link to download admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be recruited for posts of junior engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contracts) in various ministries/departments/organisations in the Government of India.