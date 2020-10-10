SSC issues notification for Stenographer Group C, D recruitment; apply by 4 November on ssc.nic.in

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill the vacant positions in Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations of the Central Government

SSC recruitment 2020 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has on Saturday released a notification for the recruitment of stenographer. Candidates can apply for stenographer group C and group D posts by 4 November at ssc.nic.in.

The last date to submit online application fee is 6 November. The Commission will hold an Open Competitive Computer-based test (CBT) from 29 March to 31 March 2021.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, SSC has said that the number of vacancies for SSC Stenographer group C and D recruitment 2020 will be informed later.

The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill the vacant positions in Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations of the Central Government, including their attached and subordinate offices in various states and Union Territories across the country.

Candidates who qualify the online test will have to appear for skill test and documentation verification process.

The CBT will comprise of 200 questions and have three sections — general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, English language and comprehension. The total marks of the exam is 200.

A report by ABP News said that candidates applying for SSC Stenographer grade C and D recruitment 2020 must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University.

Candidates applying for stenographer grade C should be minimum of 18 years. The maximum age limit for the post is 30 years as on 1 August 2020. Applicants who want to enroll for stenographer grade D should be between 18 to 27 years.

There is age relaxation for applicants belonging to SC/ST, OBC, PwD categories.

The official notification stated that the CBT will be of objective type and questions will be set in both English and Hindi languages. For each wrong answer, there will be negative marking of 0.25 marks.

