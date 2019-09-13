SSC GD Constable revised result: Staff Selection Commission announces scores for constable post at ssc.nic.in; over five lakh candidates qualify

SSC GD Constable revised result announced | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the revised results for the Constable GD (general duty) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination on Thursday, (12 September). The marks of the individuals will be made available on the same site.

Candidates who appeared for the same can check their results on the official website — ssc.nic.in

"The result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 was declared on 20 June 2019, in which a total of 5,34,052 candidates (female-68420 and male-65632) were shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)," said the official release by the commission.

"However subsequently, it came to the notice of the commission that there were a few discrepancies in the question items/ final answer keys of some questions. Therefore, the Commission undertook a comprehensive review of the same and revised the final answer keys of 13 questions", the report further added.

Here are the steps to check the revised result for the SSC GD Constable in the Assam Rifles Examination:

Step 1: Visit the official Staff Selection Commission website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the PDF that says 'Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018 - Declaration of Revised Result for short-listing of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST)' under the 'Latest News' tab.

Step 3: Or check out the same via the direct link provided here — ssc.nic.in

Step 4: Download the PDF and take a print of the same for further reference.

Marks of the candidates will be placed on the website of the Commission soon.

The current list has the revised cut off for male and female candidates qualified against State/ UT-wise vacancies for — general district area, border district area, Naxal/militancy affected district areas.