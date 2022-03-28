SSC GD Constable result 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in; find direct link for merit lists

As per the schedule, the SSC GD Constable exam 2021 was conducted via computer-based mode from 16 November to 15 December, last year at test centres across the country

The result of the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, NIA and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2021 has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Applicants who attempted the exam can check the merit list by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in.

To access the results, candidates need to check their marks by using their registration number or roll number as well as registered password. The final answer key will be put out by the SSC today, 28 March and will be available till 26 April. Marks of qualified and non-qualified applicants will be displayed on the website from 31 March to 30 April.

Here are few steps to check SSC GD Constable result 2021:

Go to official website at ssc.nic.in

Search and go to ‘Result’ section for ‘Constable-GD’ merit lists

Click on the result link for female/male SSC merit list

Within a few seconds, the SSC Constable (GD) result will appear on screen

Download the merit list and check by searching for your roll number by using Ctrl+F

Here is the direct link to SSC CG Constable result merit list (Female).

Here is the direct link to SSC CG Constable result merit list (Male).

As per the notice, a total of 2,85,201 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted (Female-31,657 and Male- 2,53,544) for appearing in the PET/ PST round. Moreover, the dates for physical examination will be announced in due course of time by the SSC.

Through the SSC Constable GD Exam 2021, the Commission will recruit applicants for the 25,271 posts of Constable (General Duty) at Central Armed Police Forces.

According to an official notice, the recruitment process will comprise of computer-based examination (CBE), a physical standards test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET), followed by medical examination and document verification.