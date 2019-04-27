SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019: Staff Selection Commission releases answer key; visit ssc.nic.in to calculate approximate scores

SSC GD Answer Key 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the official SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019 on Friday, 26 April. Candidates who appeared for the SSC GD exam, held between 11 February and 11 March, can check SSC's official website ssc.nic.in to access the answer key.

How to check SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Go to the Staff Selection Commission's official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the 'Login' link to get the 2019 SSC GD Constable Answer Key. Candidates can access the answer key only if they have the necessary credentials, such as their test form number, to download the PDF.

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password.

Step 4: Click on the 'Login' button to view the answer key for SSC GD Constable 2019.

Step 5: The question paper tab along with answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the SSC GD Constable 2018-19 answer key. It will help you cross check your answers and allow you to calculate an approximate score ahead of the results.

The Staff Selection Commission will announce the SSC GD result 2019 on 31 May. The results will be purely based on the performance of the candidates. The results will be declared in PDF format and will contain the name and roll number of the qualified candidates.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.