SSC GD Admit Card 2019: Central Reserve Police Force releases admit card for Physical Standard Test; check crpf.gov.in for details

SSC GD Admit Card 2019 | The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) General Duty (GD) Constable admit card for Physical Standard Test (PST) today (30 July). Candidates who want to appear for the PST exam can download their admit card through the official website of CRPF at crpf.gov.in. The PST exam will be conducted in the months of August and September 2019.

Candidates will be able to download their admit card till 30 August, 2019.

As per Times Now, a total of 5,34,052 candidates have been shortlisted for the PET/PST round out of which 4,65,632 are male candidates and 68,420 are female candidates.

Students must note that the official website might be unresponsive or slow because of high traffic. Candidates are advised to check the official site at regular intervals.

Steps to check SSC GD Constable admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link available on the home page.

Step 3: On a new page, click on the ‘E-Admit Card of PST/PET of Constable/GD Examination-2018’ link.

Step 4: Enter your details to sign in.

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print of it for future reference.

SSC aims at filling up 54,953 posts of constable in the country through this exam. Candidates who want to check for more information can visit the official site of SSC. For more exam related details, students can visit the official website of CRPF.

