SSC Exams 2021: SI, Steno, CHSL, Constable exams dates announced at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the dates for various examinations that will be conducted in the month of November and December this year.

Candidates preparing for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL), Sub-Inspector (SI), Steno, and Constable exams, can check the complete schedule by visiting the official website of SSC: https://ssc.nic.in/.

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” an official notification reads.

The commission has further advised candidates to visit the official website at regular intervals for more information and updates.

Below is the schedule of the exams:

The combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSL) skill test will be held on 3 November this year.

The Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2020 Paper-II, and Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police will be conducted on 8 November.

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from 11 to 15 November. This is a Computer-based exam.

Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 will be held from 16 November to 15 December. This is also a Computer-based examination like the others.

The commission has also released a status report of results on its official website. Applicants who were waiting for the recruitment examinations results can now check the tentative dates for the declaration of results by clicking here.

For the unversed, SSC is an attached office of the respective Department of Personnel and Training. This office comprises a Chairman, two members, and a secretary or Controller of Examinations. Only after being considered as necessary, the commission is provided with such supporting staff.