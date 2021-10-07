The results for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGLE), 2020 Tier 1 exam are scheduled to released on 11 December this year.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for various recruitment exams to be held in January and February next year. The commission has issued the exam calendar on its official website, https://ssc.nic.in/.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2020 Tier 2 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination (CHSL), 2020 Tier 2 will be held in January. CGLE 2020 Tier 3 and Selection Post (Phase IX) Exam, 2021 will be conducted in February, as per the official notice.

The results for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGLE), 2020 Tier 1 exam are scheduled to released on 11 December this year. The Tier 2 exams for SSC CGLE Tier 2 will be held on 28 and 29 January in online mode at various centers in the country. The CGL 2020 Tier 3 (descriptive) exam is scheduled to be held on 6 February, 2022.

Along with this, the result of the SSC Higher Secondary Level Exam (SSC CHSL) Tier 1 will be announced by 30 November. Candidates who qualify the Tier 1 examination will be called for a descriptive Tier 2 exam, scheduled to be held on 9 January, 2022. The purpose of this examination is to recruit candidates for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant(SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Data Entry Operator (Grade A), etc.

The Staff Selection Commission has also invited applications for Selection Post (Phase-IX) Examination, 2021, and the last date to apply for is 25 October. A total of 3,261 vacancies are available and the examination for this post is to be held from 2 February to 10 February, next year.

The commission has stated that the aforementioned schedule and guidelines have been issued with regard to handling the COVID-19 pandemic.