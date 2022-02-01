SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF 2019 final result declared; check ssc.nic.in

The SSC had shortlisted a total of 4,003 applicants of which 3,607 are male and 396 are female and they are eligible for appearing in the document verification round

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2019 has been declared on its official website on 31 January, 2022. Applicants can check and download their results through the official website of SSC - https://ssc.nic.in .

Here’s how to check and download the final result:

Go to SSC’s official website - https://ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, find the result tab and click on it, then go to ‘CAPF’ option

Then, click on the relevant result link

The final result 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your device

Download the final result 2019 and take a printout for future need

As per the official notice, the SSC had shortlisted a total of 4,003 applicants of which 3,607 are male and 396 are female. The selected candidates are eligible for appearing in the document verification round.

The notice further stated that a total of 246 female applicants provisionally qualified for the posts, whereas 2,480 male applicants qualified for the appointment to Sub-Inspector posts in the Delhi Police.

The SSC has also shortlisted 2,361 applicants for posts of Sub-Inspectors in CAPFs against 2,365 vacancies. Due to numerous court orders, the positions of SC (1), OBC (1), EWS (1), and UR (1) have been kept vacant.

The Commission will release the detailed marks of the selected and non-selected applicants on its website from 4 February, 2022. Applicants will be able to check their marks till 23 February this year.

The Commission had released the written exam result on 10 December last year.

Applicants have been finally selected and assigned to the following posts after completing all phases of recruitment (as per the notice and merit-cum-preference of posts/force)

Sub-Inspector (SI) post in Delhi Police

Sub-Inspector (SI) post in Border Security Force (BSF)

Sub-Inspector (SI) post in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Sub-Inspector (SI) post in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Sub-Inspector (SI) post in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF)

Sub-Inspector (SI) post in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Check the official notice and final result here.