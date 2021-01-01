SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment exam 2020: Staff Selection Commission releases answer key for test at ssc.nic.in
The SSC added that objections in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 31 Dec to 7 Jan on payment of Rs 100 per question
SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment exam 2020 | The answer key for the Delhi Police constable recruitment exam 2020 was released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday on the official website — ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check and download the answer key by submitting their roll number and password on the website.
An official notification by the SSC added that "representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from December 31 (6 PM) to January 7 (6 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged. Representations received after 6 PM on January 7 will not be entertained under any circumstances.”
Steps to check the SSC Delhi Police constable recruitment exam answer key:
Step 1: Log on to the official website
Step 2: Click on the relevant link
Step 3: Log in
Step 4: Document will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, and take a printout for future reference
Step 6: Make note of the question you have an objection against, and reupload after paying the fee
