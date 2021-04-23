Those who clear Paper 1 and Paper 2 will take the physical standard test and physical efficiency test. Those who clear these tests will be called for medical examination. After that, the merit list will be prepared.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Paper 2 Examination, 2019.

According to a notification, the exam has been delayed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. It was supposed to be held on 8 May. No new dates have been announced by the commission yet.

Paper 2

It is a 200 marks paper for two hours. The exam will have 200 questions from English language and Comprehension. All the questions will be of objective type with multiple choice.

There is a negative marking of 0.25 for every wrong answer.

The basic aim of this paper is to judge a candidate’s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Candidates are advised to go through verbs, prepositions, articles, vocabulary, spellings, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, sentence completion, phrases, and idiomatic use of Words, comprehension, etc, to prepare for the exam.

The commission will release the tentative answer keys after the examination. Once released, if any candidate wants to object to any question/answer h/she can do it through the online payment of Rs 100 per question.

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the posts, a candidate must be :

A citizen of India or, A subject of Nepal or Bhutan Must be in between 20-25 years of age (there is a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and OBC candidates) Male candidates applying for Sub Inspector Post in Delhi Police must have a valid driving license

Pay Scale

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: Level-6 (Rs 35, 400-1, 12,400)

Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police: Level-6 (Rs 35, 400-1, 12,400/)

Assistant Sub-Inspector (Executive) in CISF: Level-5 (Rs 29, 200-92,300)

Candidates who will be selected would be required to serve anywhere in India.

Those who clear Paper 1 and Paper 2 will take the physical standard test and physical efficiency test. Those selected in these tests will be called for medical examination. After that, the merit list will be prepared.