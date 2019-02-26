SSC CPO 2019: Admit card for SI, CAPF, CISF Tier-I examination released; download it from ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission of India (SSC) released hall ticket for Central Police Organisation (CPO) Examination 2019 on Tuesday.

The SSC CPO 2018-2019 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 12 March to 16 March in a phased manner in different regions, The Times of India reported.

The SSC CPO 2019 Admit Card has been released for Tier-I examination. It would be conducted for the posts of Sub Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspector (Asst SIs) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

According to Scroll, the admit cards are currently available for Madhya Pradesh region and Central Region.

Candidates from other regions can download the admit card from the regional SSC websites.

How to download SSC CPO Admit Card 2019:

- Log on to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

- Click on 'Admit Card' tab

- A page with links to all regional SSC websites will appear

- Select the relevant regional link

- Find the link to download SI/Assistant SI admit card

- Enter your roll number and birth details

- Click on the 'Search Now' button

- The admit card will be displayed

- Download it and take a printout for reference

