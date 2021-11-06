SSC Constable (GD) 2021: Admit cards released at ssc-cr.org; check direct link here

The hall tickets for the exam will also be available on the regional websites of the SSC as well as the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

The admit cards for the Constable (GD) exam 2021 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates can download their admit cards for the exam from the official website at https://www.ssc-cr.org/.

Process to download SSC Constable (GD) hall ticket 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://www.ssc-cr.org/

― Click on the link for the SSC (GD) hall ticket that is given on the main page

― Click on the link to download your SSC admit card depending on the region you are in

― Login using the required details. The SSC Constable (GD) admit card will appear on your screen

― Save and download a copy of the admit card for future reference

Direct link for downloading SSC Constable (GD) admit card: https://www.ssc-cr.org/const_gd_capfs_nia_ssf_assam_rifle_2021_1921.php

The hall tickets for the exam will also be available on the regional websites of the SSC as well as the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The SSC Constable (GD) exam 2021 will be held from 16 November to 15 December. The exam will be conducted for the post of Constable in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, NIA and Rifleman (Gd) in Assam Rifles this year. The exam will be held as a computer-based test in English and Hindi.

The exam will be followed by multiple levels of the selection process including a physical efficiency test (PET), a physical standard test (PST), medical examination of the shortlisted candidates as well as document verification.

Applicants should carry an original photo identity card to the exam centre, according to the SSC, which has the same date of birth as printed on their admission certificate. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre in case of a mismatch between the two dates. If a candidate does not have an original photo identity card, they must carry an original certificate as proof of date of birth.

Applicants will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without a copy of their SSC Constable (GD) 2021 admit card. About 2,846 positions are reserved for female candidates and 22,424 posts for male candidates in the organisation under this year's recruitment drive.