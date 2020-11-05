SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam 2019: Tentative answer sheet released at ssc.nic.in; submit representation till 10 Nov

Candidates can submit objections or representations, if any, against any answer through online mode from 5 November to 6 pm on 10 November

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Tentative Answer Key and Response Sheet for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) Tier-I Exam 2019-20 on its official website ssc.nic.in.

As per a JagranJosh report, candidates can also submit objections or representations, if any, against any answer through online mode from 5 November to 6 pm on 10 November. A payment of Rs 100 will be applicable per answer challenged.

Steps to download answer key and response sheets:

Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the link "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2019"

Step 3: The notification will open in a new tab in PDF format. Scroll down to find the link for the candidate's response sheet, tentative answer key, and submission of representation and click on it.

Step 4: In the new tab, enter your roll number and password.

Step 5: Download the response sheet and answer key.

Click here for a direct link to download the answer key and to raise objections.

Candidates have also been advised to take a print out of their response sheets as the same won't be available online after 6 pm on 10 November.

According to a Careers 360 report, the result for the exam, which was conducted from 17 to 19 March and from 12 to 16 October, and then from 19 to 21 October and on 26 October, is expected to be released soon.

The exam was held for the recruitment of 4,893 Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Data Entry Operators (DEO), and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), said the JagranJosh report. Those who clear the Tier-1 will be called for Tier-2.