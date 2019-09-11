SSC CHSL Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission CHSL Paper 1 scores likely to be released today; check ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Result| The result for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2018 Paper 1 exam is expected to be released today on the official website – ssc.nic.in. SSC had already put out a notification after the exams were conducted, saying that the result will be declared on 11 September.

The SSC CHSL 2018 Paper 1 result will be available on the Commission's official website and the candidates will be able to access it in the late evening or before midnight. Candidates qualifying Paper I will be called for Paper 2 exam, which will be a descriptive paper. Marks secured in Paper 2 will be included while preparing the final merit list.

How to check SSC CHSL Result:

Step 1: Go to official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Result' tab in the right-hand side top corner of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the CHSL tab

Step 4: The result will be available as a PDF file

Step 5: Candidates can download the file and check their results

More than 13.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. As per the vacancy-positions released by SSC in March this year, there are a total of 5789 vacancies to be filled through SSC CHSL 2018 exam, reported NDTV. As per the vacancy-positions released by SSC back in March, there are total 5789 vacancies to be filled through SSC CHSL 2018 exam. Out of the 5,789 total positions, 1,855 are for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA); 3,880 are for Postal Assistant(PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)and 54 for Data Entry Operators (DEO).

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.